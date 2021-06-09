50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Chipotle raises menu prices to offset higher wages

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh....
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. Chipotle reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, OR (KATU) – As restaurants prepare for a busy summer, many are finding it difficult to keep staff.

So, Chipotle is raising its menu prices to cover the cost of higher wages.

The fast-food chain announced in May that it would increase worker pay to an average of $15 an hour.

Chipotle is also offering a $200 employee referral bonus.

The company’s price hikes come as global food prices are on the rise.

Copyright 2021 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
White House drops Trump orders trying to ban TikTok, WeChat
Aerial footage shows a herd of elephants resting after they trekked 310 miles north from a...
China’s wandering elephants becoming international stars
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff continues vaccine push in Tallahassee
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff continues vaccine push in Tallahassee
Cub Scouts Summer Day Camp
Westlake hosts Cub Scout Summer Day Camp
Aerial footage shows a herd of elephants resting after they trekked 310 miles north from a...
Elephants nap after 310 mile trek