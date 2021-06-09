CenterPoint donates $100k to Comp-U-Dopt and distributes free laptops to Lake Charles students

50/50 Thursdays
CenterPoint Energy employees, Calcasieu School Parish staff and local leaders were on hand to distribute the computers during the event.(CenterPoint Energy)
By Davon Cole
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The CenterPoint Energy Foundation says two hundred free laptop computers were recently distributed to underserved youth in Lake Charles during a two-day distribution event.

Provided by Comp-U-Dopt, a nonprofit with a mission to provide technology access, and funded by a $100,000 donation from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation, the laptops were awarded to lottery registrants randomly selected in advance of the distribution.

CenterPoint Energy employees, Calcasieu School Parish staff and local leaders were on hand to distribute the computers during the event.

“There is a huge technological divide for children, and in recent years that divide has become a huge barrier to learning for low income children,” Christe Singleton, vice president of regional operations for CenterPoint Energy said. “Giving these children access to reconditioned computers provides them with a valuable tool that will support their education and empower their future.”

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is a charitable giving vehicle focused on strengthening the quality of life in the communities served by CenterPoint Energy. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.

