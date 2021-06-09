50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

AP source: US buying 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to share with globe

AP source: The U.S. is buying 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer to share with the...
AP source: The U.S. is buying 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer to share with the global vaccine program over the next year.(Gray News)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the global COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower income countries and the African Union over the next year, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

President Joe Biden was set to make the announcement Thursday in a speech before the start of Group of Seven summit. According to the source, 200 million doses — enough to fully protect 100 million people — would be shared this year, with the balance to be donated in the first half of 2022.

The person confirmed the announcement on the condition of anonymity. The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

The announcement comes days after the White House unveiled its plans to begin sharing the existing U.S. vaccine surplus with the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Regional Medical Director, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh explains the percent positivity rate for Region...
COVID-19 in SWLA: June 9, 2021
Joint Base San Antonio issued the alert midday Wednesday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base...
San Antonio base on lockdown amid reports of shooter
In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, a worker moves items at a Federal Medical Station...
US deaths from heart disease and diabetes climbed amid COVID-19
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he...
Federal probe: Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op