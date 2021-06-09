Allen Parish releases new interactive GIS website

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish Police Jury has released its new parish-wide interactive GIS website.

This Website is an interactive parish map that includes a number of data layers available to the public that can be customized according to what the user wants to see. The layers include, but are not limited to:

Tax parcel ownership

FEMA flood zones

Parish and state roads

Individual taxing districts such as road districts or school districts

Parish owned bridges

All of this data is overlaid over recent, high-quality aerial imagery of Allen Parish that was taken during the winter of 2020.

Funding for the project was provided by a Federal Grant through the Delta Regional Authority for Economic Development.

This website is the result of 18 months of hard work in conjunction with several consultants and Allen Parish interagency cooperation, which include the Tax Assessor, the Police Jury, the Sheriff Department, and the School Board.

The Allen Parish Police Jury also gave a special thanks to Fenstermaker and Associates, Us Land Grid, and LA Digital Reproductions for their hard work and assistance in standing this website up.

The website can be navigated by simply clicking on the lines that you would like to view. You can view what you would like with a simple click. For instance, a piece of parcel can be shown to a viewer, and then with a click of zooming in, one can find out who owns the property.

The link to the website will be placed on the Tax Assessor and Police Jury’s websites for easy access.

