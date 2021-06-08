Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus holds news conference to express concern about several bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus held a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to express their concerns about several bills from this year’s regular session of the Louisiana Legislature on Tuesday, June 8.

WAFB’s Chris Rosato will have more on this story on 9News at 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.