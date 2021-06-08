WATCH LIVE: Lake Charles City Council discusses drainage funding

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday to address emergency drainage funding measures.

This special meeting began at 5:30 p.m. prior to the start of the City Council’s regularly scheduled agenda meeting.

Three emergency requests, announced by Mayor Nic Hunter on Friday, June 4, will be heard and acted on by the Council at the special meeting.

These requests are as follows:

· Introduction of an ordinance to amend the fiscal year 2021 budget authorizing the immediate usage of an additional $3 million in drainage funds that would have been budgeted for fiscal year 2022

· A resolution authorizing and supporting borrowing up to $20 million to pay for immediate drainage needs

· A resolution authorizing the Mayor to issue a request for proposals to hire a program manager to identify, prioritize and carry out the cleaning and repairing of the above-ground and below-ground drainage network within the City of Lake Charles.

