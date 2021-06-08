SWLA Arrest Report - June 7, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 7, 2021.

Charles Leonard Jones, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); proper equipment required on vehicles.

Victoria Gayle Hebert, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.

Shacorey Donte Young, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.

Morris Richard Ledet, 50, Rosepine: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).

Leighkyn Michelle Siverand, 20, Iowa: Battery; assault; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Raymond David Stepp, 64, Eastland: Aggravated battery.

Henry Dewayne Lutcher, 57, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia (3 charges); money laundering (2 charges); possession of stolen firearms.

Paul Hayes Ozane, 36, Westlake: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $5,000 (3 charges); contempt of court.

Diamonte Juan Lafanette, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.

