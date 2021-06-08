50/50 Thursdays
Summer Food Service Program provides free meals to students

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The City of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program has partnered with the healthy school food collaborative to provide meals free of charge for students this summer.

However, this year the meals will be delivered directly to your door.

The program is welcome to anyone 18 years of age or younger regardless of income, race, or nationality.

All children residing in the City of Lake Charles are eligible to participate free of cost. Meals provided are shelf and pantry ready and each delivery includes breakfast, lunch, and snack food items.

Summer feeding coordinator Trenell Holmes is thankful for the opportunity to provide this service to children in need.

“The City of Lake Charles has run a program for over thirty years to provide meals for children while they’re out of school,” Holmes said. “Students may not have access to these meals during the summer and we are grateful to be able to provide this service for them.”

The program is happening now and will last through July 30.

To sign up for the program or to find out more information, click here.

