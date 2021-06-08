50/50 Thursdays
Sowela in Jennings offering one-week radiation safety class

SOWELA Technical Community College(SOWELA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College in Jennings is offering a one-week Radiation Safety class starting Monday, June 14, at its Morgan Smith site.

The program prepares radiation workers in both industrial and healthcare settings to sit for the Louisiana Radiographers exam. The cost of the class is $500.

The class is $500 and covers the following:

  • Basic radiation theory.
  • Health and safety protection problems associated with radiation exposure.
  • Federal and State regulations related to the safe handling and use of X-ray machines and Gamma-Ray Isotopes.

Classes will be Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limited number of training seats are available.

For more information or to apply, visit www.sowela.edu/radiation or call (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu.

