Saints sign 2021 entire draft class

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints have their 2021 draft class under contract, the team announced Tuesday. The team signed first-round pick Payton Turner, second-round pick Pete Werner, third-round pick Paulson Adebo, fourth-round pick Ian Book, sixth-round pick Landon Young and seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker to contracts.

The team was able to gain the necessary salary cap space to sign all six players by reportedly restructuring cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s contract. According to multiple reports including the NFL Network, the Saints added four voidable years to Lattimore’s deal and converted most of the $10.2 million dollar salary into a signing bonus.

