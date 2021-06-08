50/50 Thursdays
Pearl Harbor gates locked during possible security incident

In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (AP) — A “potential security incident” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base’s gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The base did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. Everyone on the base is being told to shelter in place.

The base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended for now. It’s directing vehicles to limit their travel on roadways and to yield to emergency vehicles.

The military said an investigation is ongoing.

Gates have been secured for JBPHH. We will provide additional updates as they become available.

Posted by Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

