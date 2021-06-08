McNeese sends three athletes to NCAA Track and Field Championships

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Pokes are sending three athletes to the Mecca of Collegiate Track and Field in Senior Grace McKenzie, senior Donovan Banks and Freshman Hunter Longino.

McKenzie is making her second appearance as a heptathlon athlete and expects the competition to be tougher this year with the Olympics just right around the corner.

“There are about three or four girls this year hitting above 6000 points which is huge for this time of year, “McKenzie said. “There’s a lot of girls that are trying to go to Olympic trials and there’s a lot of internationals that are trying to hit standards and world rankings. It’s going to be intense but it’s going to be exciting.”

As for McNeese’s javelin throwers, Banks and Longino will be making their first appearance. Cowboys’ throws coach Ben Chretien has different expectations for the senior and the freshman.

“Donovan he just has to go out there and empty the tank you know and just do what he did to get there and remember all the years of blood sweat and tears he’s put into this sport, relax and let it all happen, Chretien said. “For Hunter, hopefully, this is the first of many for him, don’t let the moment get to you as far as don’t go just to get there if that makes sense because that’s the mistake a lot of freshmen or first timers make as far as nationals go is they are just happy to be there. Go out there and compete. Don’t go out there and try to throw the javelin 100 meters because that is when you’re going to mess up.”

As for Longino, the Oakdale native has tried to set realistic expectations for himself in his first time qualifying.

“I’m not going to go over there and win or nothing,” Longino said. “I’m going to at least try to make it to the finals, the top 9, if I can make it to the top 9 then I’d be happy but I am already happy enough that I made it this far so even if I don’t I’ll still be okay.”

The Championships will run from Wednesday the ninth through Sunday the 12th as the Pokes aim to bring home some hardware.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.