Mayor Hunter asks for support on drainage funding

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In response to the recent flooding disaster, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is asking for the support of the City Council for more funding towards the city’s drainage issue.

“This community is bleeding. I mean, we are hemorrhaging every time it rains to a much more serious degree than pre-Laura,” Mayor Hunter said.

Mayor Hunter is calling on the support of the City Council and for more funding for immediate flooding mitigation. He said this is a critical time, and something must be done immediately.

“Go pull about $3 million in cash, go immediately tackle some hot spots, look at the drainage, and then borrow $20 million, up to $20 million,” Hunter said.

He hopes action will help residents like Myra Benoit.

“I can’t believe this. All these years, 45 years in this house, and I have never had water in my house,” Benoit said.

Benoit left work only to find her house completely surrounded by water. Still making repairs from Hurricane Laura, Benoit said she can’t even guess how much money this event will cost her.

“It was bad. I got home and got one of those little spin mops, and I started mopping. I mopped 18 gallons out of my laundry room,” Benoit said.

She blames the lateral that runs through her property.

“That drain hole goes across into this Alamo Lateral, and if that clogs up, everything is clogged up.”

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., a special meeting will be held at the Lake Charles City Council Chambers to address emergency drainage funding.

