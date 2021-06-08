LSU-Tennessee Super Regional to start Saturday

Late Monday, the LSU Baseball team erased a 7-6 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Tigers held on for a 9-8 win over No. 14-seeded Oregon in the championship game of the NCAA Eugene Regional at PK Park.

LSU advanced to face Tennessee in the NCAA Super Regional in Knoxville, Tenn. On Tuesday morning, the NCAA announced the best-of-three series will begin Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2, followed by game 2 on Sunday at either 11:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. If necessary, game 3 would be held Monday at either 3 or 6 p.m. CT.

The LSU Sports Radio Network broadcast will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on network affiliates and stream live on LSUsports.net/live. All Super Regional games will be televised by the ESPN family of networks and streamed through the ESPN app.

LSU, which won four straight elimination games to capture the regional title, improved to 38-23 on the year. Oregon finished its season with a 39-16 record.

The Tigers’ regional title marked the first time since 1989 that LSU won a regional on the road. The ’89 Tigers won the NCAA Central Regional at College Station, Texas.

The Eugene Regional title also marked the first time in LSU baseball history that the Tigers won a regional after losing the first game of the tournament.

Below is a schedule for the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 11 - All times are Central

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

NC State (33-17) at No. 1 Arkansas (49-11)

5 p.m. (ESPNU), 2 p.m. (ESPN2), *5 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15)

11 a.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN2), *2 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15)

2 p.m. (ESPNU), 2 p.m. (ESPNU), *2 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 12 Ole Miss (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15)

8 p.m. (ESPNU), 9 p.m. (ESPN2), *8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

The following four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, with Monday, June 14 for if necessary or weather-delayed games.

GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 12 – All times are Central

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15)

8 p.m. (ESPNU), 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *3 p.m. or 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

DBU (40-16) vs. Virginia (32-24**) or No. 11 Old Dominion (44-15**)

Neutral site games played in Columbia, South Carolina**

record is through games played June 8

11 a.m. (ESPNU), 11 a.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *12 p.m. (ESPNU)

LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *3 p.m. or 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15)

1 p.m. (ESPN), 5 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, will be announced Monday, June 14. The ESPN family of networks and http://www.ncaa.com/cws will release the CWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.

The College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

