Louisiana’s Annual Free Fishing Weekend starts Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is inviting residents to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend beginning this weekend, June 12 and 13, 2021.

The weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish in Louisiana waters without a fishing license.

“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” says LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Whether your interest is saltwater or fresh, we encourage you to get on the water with family and friends and enjoy some of the best fishing on the planet.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect.

In addition, a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed for the following fish:

Tuna

Snappers

Groupers

Amberjacks

Hinds

Cobia

Wahoo

Dolphin fish

Billfish

Swordfish

When registering for a ROLP, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option when asked for their license type. Registering for a ROLP like this does not require a fishing license number, and the ROLP will be valid Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13.

To register for a ROLP, you can go to https://rolp.wlf.la.gov or download the ROLP app in the Apple App Store: click here or Google Play Store: click here.

The department also asks anglers to take part in its electronic reporting program to improve recreational harvest data collection. To learn how to participate in voluntarily reporting your catch you can use the following links dependent on your phone:

ROLP mobile app (Android phone)

ROLP mobile app (iPhone)

LDWF reminds the public that anytime outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters.

Anyone who decides to continue fishing for the remainder of the year can purchase a state fishing license at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.

By purchasing a fishing license, you also help provide funding for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education, and fisheries management through the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.

