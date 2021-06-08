Lake Charles Police announces recent promotions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell has announced several recent promotions within the Department.

Major Kevin Kirkum was promoted from the rank of Captain. Major Kirkum is the Commander of the Support Bureau and is a 32-year veteran with the LCPD.

Captain Craig Desormeaux was promoted from the rank of Lieutenant. Captain Desormeaux is the Commander of the Detective Division and is a 30-year veteran with the LCPD.

Lieutenant Gary Sonnier was promoted from the rank of Sergeant. Lieutenant Sonnier is assigned to the Traffic Division and is a 27-year veteran with the LCPD.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Morgan was promoted from the rank of Sergeant. Lieutenant Morgan is assigned to the Armory and is a 26-veteran with the LCPD.

Lieutenant Sammy Kingsley was promoted from the rank of Sergeant. Lieutenant Kingsley is assigned to the Traffic Division and is a 25-year veteran with the LCPD.

Lieutenant Ronald Fontenot was promoted from the rank of Sergeant. Lieutenant Fontenot is assigned to Budget and Logistics and is a 24-year veteran with the LCPD.

Lieutenant Timothy Pruitt was promoted from the rank of Sergeant. Lieutenant Pruitt is assigned to the IT Division and is a 24-year veteran with the LCPD.

Lieutenant Jeffery Redd was promoted from the rank of Sergeant. Lieutenant Redd is assigned to the Detective Division and is a 24-year veteran with the LCPD.

Sergeant Benjamin Randolph was promoted from the rank of Corporal. Sergeant Randolph is assigned to the Detective Division and is a 19-year veteran with the LCPD.

Sergeant Chad Booth was promoted from the rank of Corporal. Sergeant Booth is assigned to the CAT team and is a 9-year veteran with the LCPD.

Sergeant Eddie McCue was promoted from the rank of Corporal. Sergeant McCue is assigned to the Patrol Division and is a 10-year veteran with the LCPD.

