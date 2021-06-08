50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Is it Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill as Saints QB1

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)...
Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Pool photo via Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports(Derick E. Hingle | Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Is it Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston?

That’s the question many have been asking in what will be one of the biggest quarterback competitions in all of football.

Both players have obvious strengths.

Hill went 3-1 as a starter when Drew Brees went down a season ago.

Winston possesses top-end arm talent. Also, has plenty of experience as a starter with Tampa Bay

While both want the job, and are competing against each other. they maintain a great relationship.

“We have the same mentality. Our main focus is to win and to be our best selves. I think that’s what I respect about Taysom. Because he’s a man that can do so many great things for this team, and he has done so many great things for this organization. So just trying to find ways to serve him, and work with him is going to make both of us better,” said Jameis Winston.

“I love being around Jameis. Jameis is a guy that works really hard. Cares a lot about his craft, focuses, and works really hard on it. He’s a fun guy to have around. I’m super supportive of him, and I’ve felt nothing but support from him as well,” said Taysom Hill.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick stands...
Report: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick visiting Saints
McNeese great Todd McArthur passed away at the age of 57.
McNeese football great Todd McArthur dies at 57
Report: NFL and NFLPA agree to $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for 2022
New Orleans Saints Executive V.P./G.M. Mickey Loomis gazes around the Superdome before a game
Report: NFL and NFLPA agree to $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for 2022