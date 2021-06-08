50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

GAME NOTES: LSU vs. No. 14 seed Oregon

LSU Baseball
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are hoping to extend their season and get head coach Paul Mainieri to at least one more NCAA Super Regional appearance with a win against the No. 14 national seed Oregon Ducks.

Under Coach Mainieri, the Tigers have won eight NCAA Regional Championships and five Super Regional Championships in his 15 seasons at the helm for LSU, the last appearance coming in 2019.

With the win against the Ducks it would be the ninth Super Regional for appearance the Tigers under Mainieri and ninth NCAA Regional Championship.

Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard will get the start for the Tigers against Oregon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven
McNeese season over
McNeese falls to Oregon State, ends season
Xavier Moore (10).
Fairfield eliminates Southern from NCAA Tournament
Dylan Crews (3).
Crews ignites Tigers offense; LSU staves off elimination