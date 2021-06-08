FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat and humidity continue, lower rain chances to end the week

You'll need the short sleeves heading out with warm temperatures (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The heat continues to roll on this morning as temperatures remain well above average for this time of year with temperatures back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Cloud cover remains in place this morning, but there are a few showers as well mainly north of I-10 into Beauregard, Allen and Vernon. Rain chances overall remain on the lower end the next few days but each afternoon will feature the possibility of pop up showers and storms.

Temperatures very warm this afternoon with plenty of sunshine (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning you may want to take rain jacket with you especially north of I-10 where some light to moderate showers continue to move to the north. Overall much of the area will remain dry today as high pressure slowly begins to move closer to the area and helps to keep things much drier for the rest of the week. Temperatures will climb quickly through the afternoon much like yesterday and once again the heat indices will be a factor through the afternoon with highs back into the upper 80′s to near 90. It will feel much warmer though with the heat index reach the upper 90′s to near 100, so you’ll need to make sure to drink plenty of water if you are going to work outdoors for an extended period of time. Today will be perfect day to sit out by the pool and take a nice swim to help cool off during the afternoon.

It will feel much warmer this afternoon thanks to humidity and sunshine (KPLC)

High pressure will continue to move closer throughout the rest of the week with southerly flow continuing to move in providing plenty of moisture and keeping the sticky feeling around. There will be a mixture of clouds each afternoon as moisture remains in place and temperatures are back into the upper 80′s to near 90 each afternoon with little way in relief from the heat. Typical of a summertime set up there could be a few showers and storms popping up each afternoon with many of us staying on the drier side. Things will begin to change just a little into the late weekend with higher rain chances in the forecast for Sunday and even into next week.

High pressure keeps us warm and dry through the weekend (KPLC)

Into next week rain chances will be on the rise with showers and storms becoming more scattered in nature. Thankfully our rain totals look to be on the lower end over the next 7 days, which will allow us to dry out which is much needed after all the rainfall we have received. We’ll keep a close eye on next with the rain chances and of course if anything changes we’ll let you know. As for the tropics there is an area of interest that the National Hurricane Center is watching that has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. At this point there is nothing to worry about for Southwest Louisiana or the Gulf, but we will monitor the area over the next few days.

Rain totals much lower over the next few days (KPLC)

A chance of of development over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

