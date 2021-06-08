FEMA encouraging safe rooms.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With another above-average hurricane season expected this year, it’s important to keep you and your family safe.

“There’s nothing more dangerous than being inside your home, where you’re around windows and glass, and you know, debris can be flying around, and you and your family are unsafe,” said Tiana Suber, A spokesperson for FEMA.

Hoping to prevent injuries and, in extreme cases death, FEMA is encouraging residents to install safe rooms to protect people from any dangerous debris that can come along with natural disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes.

“You know, talk to your local officials and make sure that you are building a safe room up to FEMA guidelines,” she said.

Ranging in prices from about eight to eighteen thousand dollars, Suber says there are a couple of things you need to follow to make sure your safe room meets FEMA guidelines.

“Safe rooms should not be constructed where flooding is capable of happening. We don’t want your family trapped in the safe room underwater,” she said. “We’re asking that you do not stay in your safe room if an evacuation has been in place.”

She says FEMA is also asking households with safe rooms to let local authorities, such as your fire department, the location of your safe room.

“So that just in case you are trapped by debris from the storm, the fire department can come and be able to locate you,” she said.

And if you do need help with funding, Suber says safe rooms are under the Hazard Mitigation Program.

“FEMA only awards the money,” she said. “We did not tell the state what to do with it, but if your local authorities are asking for that money, they can ask for it from the state and make sure that they have those funds for families to be able to, or communities really, to be able to build those safe rooms.”

She says you can call a hotline at 1-866-222-3580 to start that application process, she says someone will get back to you within two business days.

For specific measurements and codes of your safe room, you can visit https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/risk-management/safe-rooms

She says you can also go to your local mitigation state official at https://gohsep.la.gov/

