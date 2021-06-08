Could solar panels save you money in the long run?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Solar panels are becoming an increasingly popular way for homeowners to save money on their monthly utility bills.

One of the homes in the Lake Area has 25 solar panels on this roof working together to generate electricity using sunlight as the source of energy. This option is not only energy efficient but cost efficient on monthly energy bills.

According to Solar Reviews, a home in Louisiana can save more than $26,000 over 25 years after purchasing the solar panels, though installing the panels can be pricey, costing tens of thousands.

“It is out of reach for a lot of people. It’s expensive. Without them already installed, it would have been a hard sell,” said Lake Charles resident Tyler Callais.

Luckily for Callais and his wife, they bought their first home in 2018 with the solar panels already installed by the previous owner.

“They’re contributing towards how much your use is, so they’re contributing towards your bill. Because we’ve never broke even, we’ve never actually hit zero, and it takes a little bit more to do that.”

He said this month’s energy bill was only $13, but this isn’t the only way they work to cut down that cost.

“If you’re really looking to change something about like your electricity bill, I think primarily, you could look at windows, and then if you were going into rooms, you could do insulation, and then of course solar panels are like the top notch change that really help you save energy.”

Aside from how much he’s able to save on his monthly energy bill, Callais said the most common question he gets is whether the solar panels work when the power goes out. In short, they do not.

For more about the state tax incentives to go solar, CLICK HERE.

