4-star OL flips commitment from LSU to Mississippi State

A four-star offensive guard has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the nation’s top-rated offensive line prospects for the class of 2022 has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.

Lucas Taylor posted the announcement on Twitter on Monday, June 7.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder from St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. is rated as the No. 8 offensive guard in the nation and a top 300 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports.

Taylor initially committed to LSU on August 17.

