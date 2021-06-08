4-star OL flips commitment from LSU to Mississippi State
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the nation’s top-rated offensive line prospects for the class of 2022 has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.
Lucas Taylor posted the announcement on Twitter on Monday, June 7.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder from St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. is rated as the No. 8 offensive guard in the nation and a top 300 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports.
RELATED: LSU adds one of the nation’s top OL prospect for class of 2022
Taylor initially committed to LSU on August 17.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.