4-star OL flips commitment from LSU to Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the nation’s top-rated offensive line prospects for the class of 2022 has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.

Lucas Taylor posted the announcement on Twitter on Monday, June 7.

After a lot of thought and discussions with my family, I have decided that Starkville is home and COMMIT to Mississippi State University! Doesn’t matter how far you go, you always find your way back HOME! #HailState pic.twitter.com/uHTToGAmC9 — Lucas Taylor™️🌾 (@LucasTaylor2022) June 8, 2021

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder from St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. is rated as the No. 8 offensive guard in the nation and a top 300 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports.

RELATED: LSU adds one of the nation’s top OL prospect for class of 2022

Taylor initially committed to LSU on August 17.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.