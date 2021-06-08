50/50 Thursdays
23rd Annual Jeff Moore Basketball Camp returns after year hiatus

Jeff Moore Basketball Camp
Jeff Moore Basketball Camp(KPLC)
By Zach Nunez
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 23rd annual Jeff Moore Basketball Camp returned in 2021, and started on Monday, June 7, and wraps up on Thursday, June 10 at Lake Arthur High School. The camp is for boys in first through seventh grade and girls in first through eighth grade. Children who have not been able to attend are welcome to attend for the final two days at a prorated cost.

Run by Northwestern State Men’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Jeff Moore, the camp teaches and helps improve upon the basics and fundamentals of the sport. If there is one thing Moore wants campers to take away, it would be a greater love for the game.

“Just the kids and the smiles on their faces and them just having fun I mean kids truly love the game and as kids go to high school, they go play college, it becomes less fun and more of a job,” Moore said. “It’s exciting to see smiles on faces. Just learning hey I’m going to have good days, and I’m going to have bad days but just enjoy it and have fun.”

Moore is also proud to give back to the community he grew up in after his father “Nooky Moore” had the gymnasium named after him, especially after all that Southwest Louisiana has endured.

“I love Lake Arthur, I love South Louisiana. It’s just a special place, I wouldn’t be the person I am if it wasn’t for this community,” Moore said. “South Louisiana has been hit time and time again with different things and cajun people are resilient people you know and we are going to bounce back in South Louisiana and be even better and it’s just the culture of the people.”

