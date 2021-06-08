$160 million lumber mill planned for Beauregard

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A $160 million lumber mill is planned to be built near DeRidder, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

The Canfor sawmill is expected to create 130 direct jobs with an average annual salary of $59,921, plus benefits, and 386 indirect jobs, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office. The project is also expected to support 175 construction jobs.

Canfor, based in British Columbia, Canada, would be building in Louisiana for the first time.

The Canfor facility would be built at the Beauregard Regional Airport. It would process yellow pine from Louisiana forests. Start-up is expected to begin late in the third quarter of 2022.

“To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive solutions of LED FastStart® – the nation’s No. 1 state workforce development program for the past 11 years,” according to a news release from the governor’s office. “The package also includes a performance-based grant of $1.5 million, subject to the company reaching specified investment and payroll benchmarks. Should the project move forward, the company also is expected to recognize significant value from the use of Louisiana’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.”

Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and has interests in British Columbia, Alberta, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Arkansas, as well as in Sweden. The company’s shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP.

