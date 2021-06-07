50/50 Thursdays
Westlake man found guilty of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Marcus H. Strahan, 49, of Westlake
Marcus H. Strahan, 49, of Westlake(Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Marcus H. Strahan, 49, of Westlake has been found guilty of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 and attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Strahan was convicted on Thursday, June 3. His pre-sentence investigation has been set for July 23 by Judge Derrick Kee.

Chief of Litigation Bobby Holmes and Assistant District Attorney Denisse Parrales prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

