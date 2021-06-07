SWLA Arrest Report - June 6, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 6, 2021.

Michael Joseph Torres, 30, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; driving on the right side of the road.

Sydney Kathryn Pierce, 24, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.

Darrius Montreal Winston, 39, Lake Charles: Probation violation; contempt of court (2 charges).

Jillyan Sage McManus, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Charles Allen Kinnison, 59, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Patrick Bryan Hogan, 63, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Michael Len Johnson Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth over $25,000.

