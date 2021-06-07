50/50 Thursdays
OWI, vehicular homicide charges added in May 29 fatality

Sulphur man Kyle Natali faces counts of vehicular homicide and third-offense operating a...
Sulphur man Kyle Natali faces counts of vehicular homicide and third-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with a May 29 traffic fatality at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Ryan Street that resulted in the death of Lake Charles man John Carrier.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man arrested in a May 20 hit-and-run is now also facing counts of third-offense operating while intoxicated and vehicular homicide.

Kyle Joseph Natali, 29, surrendered to Lake Charles police on June 1 in connection with a May 29 traffic fatality at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Ryan Street.

Natali was arrested for hit-and-run on June 1, but officials with the Lake Charles Police Department announced the additional charges on Monday, June 7. Judge Kendrick Guidry set bond at $300,000. Natali is currently being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Officials say Natali left the scene of the May 29 accident, which resulted in the death of Lake Charles man John Carrier.

The accident occurred when a 2016 GMC Sierra travelling east on Prien Lake Road struck Carrier’s 2011 Chevrolet Cruz, which was travelling south on Ryan Street. Carrier’s vehicle was pushed into another vehicle, which was also pushed into another vehicle. The driver of the GMC Sierra - now alleged to be Natali - fled the scene, police say.

