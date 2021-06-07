Louisiana lawmakers pass bill ending jail time for marijuana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers have backed a bill that will cease the practice of putting people in jail for having small amounts of marijuana.

The Senate gave final approval to the bill on June 7, 2021.

All it needs now to become law is the signature of Governor John Bel Edwards.

If signed, the bill would make having up to 14 grams of marijuana a misdemeanor with a $100 fine and no jail time, even for repeat offenses. You could get jail time for failing to pay the fine, however. It would be like getting a traffic ticket. The penalty for possession of amounts more than 14 grams would not change.

In May, Edwards said that he had opposed legalizing recreational marijuana in the past, but he believes now that it is going to happen eventually.

The bill now heads to Edwards’ desk for his decision.

