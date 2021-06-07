Live @ the Lakefront lineup announced

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2021 Live @ the Lakefront lineup has been announced by the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA, First Federal Bank of Louisiana, and the City of Lake Charles.

The annual free concert series will be celebrating its ninth season with three Friday performances this month.

June 11

For the first night, Leah Nichole & the Fellas kick off the show with their neo-soul sound. They’re followed by psychedelic blues bayou rock band, Louisiana Yard Dogs. And the night will close out with the young pop-rock band, Infinite Bus.

June 18

For the second Friday, the traditional Cajun music band, Brandon Broussard and Chez de Bon Temps, will open the show. Gringeaux then brings their Latin jazz twist to the lakefront crowd. Nationally renowned zydeco band, Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush, finish out the night with their two-steppin’ melodies.

June 25

For the final night, one of Lake Charles’ newest bands, Royal Theory takes the stage first. The second performance is by Mason Trail & The Zydeco Rhythm, they will be performing some zydeco favorites. And lastly, the ever-popular Flamethrowers will be closing out the Live at the Lakefront with their cover of some classics we know and love.

The shows will start at 6 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. at the Civic Center’s Arcade Amphitheatre.

Raffle tickets can be purchased each night. Prizes included a Shiner Brand Guitar, a pasta-making party for 6 from the Pasta Lab, and more.

Live @ the Lakefront will also include an eccentric local art market, as well as food trucks and food booths from several locally-owned restaurants. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and a blanket to put down on the amphitheater’s communal green space. The Arts Council will benefit from all beverage sales, so no outside ice chests are allowed. Per the city of Lake Charles, pets are prohibited.

