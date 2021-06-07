50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles City Council to hold special drainage funding meeting Tuesday

Mayor Hunter took to Facebook about the issues with the city's drainage system.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council has called a special meeting to address emergency drainage funding.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the City Council’s regularly scheduled agenda meeting. Both will be held in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall, at 326 Pujo Street.

Three emergency requests by Mayor Nic Hunter will be considered:

· Introduction of an ordinance to amend the fiscal year 2021 budget authorizing the immediate usage of an additional $3M in drainage funds that would have been budgeted for fiscal year 2022

· A resolution authorizing and supporting borrowing up to $20M to pay for immediate drainage needs

· A resolution authorizing the Mayor to issue a request for proposals to hire a program manager to identify, prioritize and carry out the cleaning and repairing of the above-ground and below-ground drainage network within the City of Lake Charles

