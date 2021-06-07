Jennings police searching for man in connection with Sunday morning shooting

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a Sunday morning shooting.

Jeremy Freeney, 25, was seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a black sedan, according to a post by the Jennings Police Department.

Officials with Jennings police say Freeney should be considered armed and dangerous and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 337-821-5513.

Freeney is wanted on a number of charges:

· Attempted first-degree murder.

· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

· Illegal discharge of a weapon.

· Domestic abuse battery.

· Resisting an officer.

· Carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

· Possession of drug paraphernalia.

