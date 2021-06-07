Jennings police searching for man in connection with Sunday morning shooting
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a Sunday morning shooting.
Jeremy Freeney, 25, was seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a black sedan, according to a post by the Jennings Police Department.
Officials with Jennings police say Freeney should be considered armed and dangerous and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 337-821-5513.
Freeney is wanted on a number of charges:
· Attempted first-degree murder.
· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
· Illegal discharge of a weapon.
· Domestic abuse battery.
· Resisting an officer.
· Carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.
· Possession of drug paraphernalia.
