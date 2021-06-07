50/50 Thursdays
Jennings police: Man wanted in shooting was shot in April incident

Jeremy Freeney, 25, is wanted in connection with a Sunday morning shooting in Jennings.
Jeremy Freeney, 25, is wanted in connection with a Sunday morning shooting in Jennings.(Jennings Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Officers with the Jennings Police Department are investigating what led to a shooting near the intersection of Wilber D. Rochelle Ave. and East G.C. Chaney Street over the weekend.

Jeremy Freeney, 25, is wanted in connection with the shooting, according to police officials.

Officials say Freeney should be considered armed and dangerous and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 337-821-5513.

Freeney is accused of walking up to a house where three people were outside and opening fire, Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said. One person was grazed on the top of the head and has been treated and released. Freeney was seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a black sedan.

Jennings Police received the call at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Semmes said it is believed that there is an ongoing disagreement between Freeney and the people outside the house.

Last week, Freeney dumped a gun and drugs while running from Jennings police, Semmes said.

Freeney himself was shot on April 22 - there may have been an exchange of gunfire - but was uncooperative with police, Semmes said.

As a result of that incident, a search warrant was conducted of Freeney’s last known residence and an AR-15 was found inside the house and four handguns were found in a barbecue pit outside the house, Semmes said. One of the guns had been reported stolen. The guns have been sent to the state crime lab to be tested to see whether they were used in any other shootings.

“Every time we’ve dealt with Freeney in the past couple of months, he’s had a handgun on him or a gun of some type, so he’s to be considered armed and dangerous,” Semmes said.

Freeney is wanted on a number of charges:

· Attempted first-degree murder.

· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

· Illegal discharge of a weapon.

· Domestic abuse battery.

· Resisting an officer.

· Carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

· Possession of drug paraphernalia.

