First Alert Forecast: Fewer showers likely the rest of this week…

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Vernon Parish until 7 p.m. This is due to a line of thunderstorms moving across northern Texas and these will move into Louisiana late this afternoon and the gradually weaken this evening. I do expect some scattered showers and storms through about 9 p.m., then everything should wind down quickly.

Monday was a hot and humid day with heat indices well into the 90s and flirting with 100 in a few areas! It will remain warm and muggy overnight with lows only reaching the upper 70s by Tuesday morning.

The big story for the rest of the week will be the heat and humidity! I expect afternoon highs to climb to near 90 degrees, but the heat index will be near 100! Use extreme caution if you are going to be outdoors for any length of time; drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks to cool off. This warm weather pattern will likely continue into the weekend.

Rain is likely to be very limited Tuesday through Sunday, and thus I am only including a 20% chance of rain those days. With that said a few isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon or early evening hours, but key word there is limited!

The upcoming weekend looks good for outdoor activities as well, with rain chances expected to remain limited. But do continue to monitor our forecast for updates on this just in case anything changes between now and then. Otherwise, the heat will be an issue, so think about cool options on or near the water!

By next week we may begin to see a few more scattered showers and storms, so I am increasing the rain chance to 30% for now. It will remain hot and humid, but this is summer, so that should not be a surprise!

The tropics are quiet now and look to remain that way for the next several days. However, there are some indications that a system may form in the western Caribbean Sea by the end of this week into the weekend. At this time that poses NO threat to Southwest Louisiana, if that changes, we will let you know. But this is a good reminder that we are in hurricane season, and I encourage you to pick up one of our hurricane tracking charts at any area Popeye’s restaurant. And please be careful what you believe on social media, there are a lot of people that like top share model data that shows worst case scenarios that 99.9% never occur. We here at KPLC do not believe in fear mongering like that, if we see a threat, we will let you know. You can count on us to be at your service!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

