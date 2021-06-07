FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms for our Monday, drier weather over the coming days

A few storms possible, but plenty of sunshine as well (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thankfully we ended Sunday afternoon on a dry and warm note and that trend has continued right on into our Monday morning with warm temperatures, but also a continued break from the showers and storms. As many of us head off to work this morning we can expect a mostly dry start with just a stray shower possible but with time and the daytime heating a few showers and storms will be in the mix as well.

We may only be in the upper 80's, but it will feel more like the mid 90's (KPLC)

Normally this time of year we are sitting in the lower 70′s to start our morning, but with a little moisture as well as a few clouds this morning is off to an above average start. Many of us are waking up to the middle and upper 70′s and for the most part through sunrise our temperatures will hold steady, but once the sun comes up our temperatures will quickly begin to warm. Partly cloudy skies are the name of the game for much of today with a few showers and storms into the afternoon with the best chances remaining north of I-10 with higher chances into northern Louisiana. Highs today will be right around normal to slightly below as we head for the upper 80′s and with the moisture around it will feel even warmer and more like the lower to middle 90′s. If you are having to work outside today make sure to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated.

Temperatures remain on the warm side through much of the week with lower rain chances (KPLC)

Good news comes in the form of drier weather for us this week as high pressure begins to move a little closer and helps to keep our shower and storm chances on the lower end with just a stray storm possible as the typical summer time set up arrives. Highs will remain warm through the week with upper 80′s to near 90 each afternoon and those feels like temperatures continuing to climb into the middle 90′s. Overnights will warm above average as well, but only slightly as we’ll be into the middle 70′s starting out our mornings. Moving closer to the weekend we can expect the moisture to increase a little more and our rain chances are on the increase for late weekend and into next week.

High pressure keeps the weather drier for late week (KPLC)

Shower and storms look to return to the forecast as high pressure moves away into next week and that will mean just daily thunderstorm chances beginning next Sunday and lasting through the middle of the week with a more unsettled pattern arriving one again. This will be in part to moisture arriving from the south as a few disturbances move closer from the south. As for the tropics the National Hurricane Center has outlined an area of interest that is in the southern Caribbean and given it a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. At this point there is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, but we will continue to monitor the system over the coming days. For now enjoy the nice sunshine and warm temperatures for the upcoming week.

NHC has an area to watch over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

