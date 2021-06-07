FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few scattered storms Monday; overall a much drier pattern setting up through the workweek

Overnight planner (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What began a strong to even severe thunderstorms this morning, quickly switched gears with sunshine back by midday and through the afternoon as only a few very isolated storms remained in place through sunset. Those too have ended, and the radar looks to remain quiet as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures on the other hand are going to remain very warm and muggy with lows not dropping much below the upper 70s in spots thanks to the high level of humidity in place.

Monday Futurecast (KPLC)

Some clouds moving in by morning will lead to some hit or miss showers and thunderstorms by late-morning, but these will be limited in coverage and not widespread like we had Sunday morning. With the return of some sunshine at times, temperatures will have no trouble warming into the middle to even upper 80s tomorrow. With heat indices well into the 90s, make sure you stay hydrated if working outdoors!

Drier setup through the workweek ahead (KPLC)

The upper-level low over Texas is finally picking up some forward speed, and as it departs to the north, taking the highest rain chances away from our area. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will slowly strengthen over our area from the east helping to cut back on the amount of rain we see as well. That said, daily rain chances are now looking much lower beginning Tuesday and have been reduced to 20% each day through Saturday. And we certainly need the break as Lake Charles has recorded over 40 inches of rain so far this year, with 20 of those inches just in the month of May alone. In a typical year, rain amounts are on average 62 inches for the entire year.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

There is absolutely nothing to worry about in the tropics in the short term, but by mid-June, areas in the eastern Pacific and southwestern Caribbean near Central America will become a bit disturbed as the Central American gyre kicks up. The National Hurricane Center has a 20% chance of tropical development off the coast of Nicaragua over the next 5 days, but unless this looks to have a threat to our area, we’ll just be monitoring it for now. It’s a good reminder though that we are in hurricane season, so make sure to head by any area Popeye’s restaurants in the Lake area and pick up the 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Guide and Tracking Chart, available for pickup now!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

