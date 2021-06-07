Dragon Boat Race coming back to Lake Charles

50/50 Thursdays
Dragon Boat Race returning to Lake Charles
By Lindsey Thompson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Dragon Boat Race is returning to the Lakefront this fall.

The CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana Foundation announced the event’s return Monday.

The 2020 Dragon Boat Race was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Dragons will invade Lake Charles on Saturday, October 30.

The Dragon Boat Race is a fan favorite, attracting nearly 7,000 spectators annually. More than 30 local teams are expected to compete for the top spot in their division and the coveted traveling trophy.

The race is a major driver for fundraising in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Programming in Southwestern Louisiana through the Foundation.

“The community’s participation is overwhelming and makes a huge difference for the health of our kids in Southwestern Louisiana,” said Patricia Prudhomme, CHRISTUS Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana Foundation Executive Director. “We are also incredibly grateful to our presenting sponsors this year: Louisiana Mortgage Associates, Cameron LNG, and Golden Nugget Lake Charles.”

“In 2019, we raised more than $142,000 for Children’s Miracle Network efforts supporting CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital and CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital,” said Cheyanna Glenn, Children’s Miracle Network Director, CHRISTUS Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana Foundation. “We were able to purchase pediatric surgical and treatment equipment for CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana and provide support for special school-based programs in our five-parish area. These incredible programs, treatments and services make a real, tangible difference in the lives of children and the funds raised through this event stay right here.”

During the Dragon Boat Race, 20-member teams paddle a 41-foot vessel to the beat of their team drummer, competing in two races for their best time. After the qualifying races, all the teams are classified into three groups based on their best time and compete in a final race to determine the winners in each of the groups.

For more information on team participation, sponsorship opportunities, and volunteering for the race, contact CMN Director Cheyanna Glenn at Cheyanna.glyenn@christushealth.org or call (337) 430-5353.

