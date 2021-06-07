Catch-A-Concert summer series kicks off tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Lake Charles Community Band has officially announced their plans for their 2021 “Catch-A-Concert” series and it begins tonight.

The theme for this summer’s series is Americana.

The group is made up of band directors, teachers, housewives, craftsmen, professionals, and students from southwest Louisiana and the “Golden Triangle” of Texas.

Tonight’s performance will feature music from pirates of the Caribbean, Tijuana Brass, and more.

The free to the public concert starts tonight at 6:30 and will be held on the 2nd floor of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Community Band Member Oliver Schrumpf is looking forward to the chance to get out and play with his fellow band members.

“Our band is made up of entirely volunteers so we have professionals, housewives, operators at the plants. We just have a wide variety of people and like last year we were all held up just like everyone else unable to get out so it’s great that we’re going to get a chance to get back together and play music. Music is a relief for all of us and it’s fun.”

The concert will continue through the next three Mondays starting at 6:30 p.m..

