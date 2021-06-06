50/50 Thursdays
Houston River along with other agencies respond to Saturday night mobile home fire

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Houston River Fire Department, along with other local agencies, responded to a structure fire at a mobile home Saturday night.

According to Chief Lappe, with the Houston River Fire Department, on Saturday, June 5, at approximately 11:40 p.m., they were dispatched to a structure fire on 500 block of Kim Street in Sulphur.

Lappe says upon arrival, there was heavy fire in the front of the mobile home, and they were able to extinguish the fire and perform a search of the structure.

Ward 6 Fire Department responded automatic aid and assisted with extinguishment, secondary search and water supply, according to Lappe.

Lappe says they were also assisted by the Sulphur Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Acadian Ambulance Service.

No Firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Lappe.

