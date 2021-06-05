Ward 6 Fire awarded nearly $100k grant for new equipment by non-profit

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) - The Gary Sinise Foundation award the Ward 6 Fire Department a $97,760 grant for new equipment.

The non-profit foundation reached out to Ward 6 Fire after learning how much damage the hurricanes caused. The non-profit helps local heroes that serve the community.

“Thank you, Lieutenant Dan,” Ward 6 Fire Chief Todd Parker said.

Actor Gary Sinise is famously known for his role as Lieutenant Dan in the movie Forest Gump. Sinise works to help places like Ward 6 Fire that are in need.

“The Gary Sinise Foundation was helping a department in another state that had knew our department had been affected by the Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delt. And [they] actually put the Gary Sinise Foundation in touch with us,” said Parker.

The foundation then purchased 13 breathing packs that the department needed. Each pack cost nearly $7,500 - a cost that Ward 6 wasn’t able to spare.

“It’s one of the most important pieces of equipment that you’ll see a firefighter wearing on a fire scene,” Parker said. “Partnering with the Gary Sinise Foundation has definitely allowed us to continue to standardize all our air packs. Now everything is the same model, the same style and it definitely is going to help the firefighters perform their job a lot easier.”

Now, the local heroes at Ward 6 have the ability to safely and quickly respond when they’re most need.

“When we wear the air packs and go into burning buildings, whether we’re going there to put the fire out or going to make a rescue, without that, it’s almost impossible to do,” said firefighter Desiree White.

The self-contained breathing apparatus provide the firefighters with clean oxygen when they may be surrounded by smoke and harmful chemicals.

“We really need them as far as when we go into fires and stuff. It protects ourselves and it protects other people as far as bringing them out and into safety,” firefighter Trennis Ford said.

The non-profit prides itself on its passion for giving back to American heroes, whether that be the military, veterans or Ward 6 Fire.

For more about the Gary Sinise Foundation or to donate, CLICK HERE.

