50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 4, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 4, 2021.

Johnathan Joseph Arceneaux, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Dyantae Maleike Stevens, 22, Sulphur: Parole violation; domestic abuse aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery: serious bodily injury; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Christopher Lee Monteleon, 47, Eunice: Direct contempt of court; careless operation; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Wayne David Lozier, 42, Gretna: Aggravated battery.

Michael Glenn Chaline, 36, Hackberry: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Dylan Isaiah Lewis, 23, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; direct contempt of court.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

The non-profit prides itself on its passion for giving back to American heroes, whether that be...
Ward 6 Fire awarded nearly $100k grant for new equipment by non-profit
Items scanned on June 8 will be shared with the Dry Creek Baptist Camp to boost the camp’s...
Beauregard Museum to hold ‘photo scanning’ event on June 8
McNeese State University vs. Oregon State University on June 5, 2021, in the Fort Worth...
FOLLOW LIVE - McNeese vs. Oregon State in Fort Worth Regional
The Chennault International Airshow is scheduled to take place this weekend.
Chennault International Airshow flights to take off at noon