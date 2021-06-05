SWLA Arrest Report - June 4, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 4, 2021.

Johnathan Joseph Arceneaux, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Dyantae Maleike Stevens, 22, Sulphur: Parole violation; domestic abuse aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery: serious bodily injury; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Christopher Lee Monteleon, 47, Eunice: Direct contempt of court; careless operation; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Wayne David Lozier, 42, Gretna: Aggravated battery.

Michael Glenn Chaline, 36, Hackberry: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Dylan Isaiah Lewis, 23, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; direct contempt of court.

