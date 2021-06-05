Former Sulphur mayor remembered as dedicated public servant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Former Sulphur mayor Chris Duncan died early Friday after a lengthy illness.

Duncan’s passing came as a shock to many in the community, but those close to him knew his health was declining.

People in Sulphur are remembering Duncan as a dedicated public servant and one who truly loved doing things for others even after he was no longer in office.

Duncan was mayor from 2010 to 2018 and before that was a city council member.

Incumbent Mayor Mike Danahay describes him as a proud Sulphur resident and loyal public servant to his city.

Duncan’s son, Nik, says his father loved serving the community.

“He’s been battling this undiagnosed illness for a while now, about two years, and seeing him fight through this, seeing that he’s finally at peace. I mean we lost our father, we lost the head of our house, but at the same time we’re not seeing him struggle,” he said.

Chris Duncan was a man who stood up for what he believed and didn’t shy away from speaking his mind.

During an interview in 2017 he raised concerns about the financing of certain city improvements if sales tax revenues were to fall short. “There’s a lot of people driving into town that were supposed to be here permanently working and staying in our community that’s not staying in our community. You have like Lafayette, new Iberia, Morgan City,” he said.

Duncan was charter member and current president of Sulphur Sunrise Rotary. Fellow Rotarian Jody Barrilleaux says he did so much for so many.

“We were family and he was always willing to step up and do anything that we needed to do, reach out to his connections to help make things happen. Chris was one to make things happen,” she said.

Close friend and fellow Rotarian Marcus Wade was Duncan’s pastor and says he lived the city’s motto: faith, family and community.

“We’ll miss him. Our thoughts, our prayers our love go out to the Duncan family, all of the people he served in this community and our church,” said Wade.

Chris Duncan was 59. He is survived by his wife, Angel, and three adult children: Kathryn, Nik and Madison.

Instead of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sulphur Armed Forces Committee.

