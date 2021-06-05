FOLLOW LIVE - McNeese vs. Oregon State in Fort Worth Regional

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E OSU 0 0 0 5 5 5 0 McN 0 1 1 0 2 3 0

FORT WORTH, TX (KPLC) - The McNeese State University baseball team is playing Oregon State in the Fort Worth Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament.

McNeese lost 12-4 to host TCU (the 6th national seed) on Friday, while Oregon State fell 6-5 to Dallas Baptist University.

Will Dion (9-4) is taking the mound for the Cowboys. Dion has 113 Ks on the season, just three short of the Cowboy record of 116 set in 1990 by Terry Burrows.

Cooper Hjerpe (3-6) is pitching for Oregon State.

TCU plays Dallas Baptist in the winner’s bracket at 6 p.m.

Follow the Cowboys live here.