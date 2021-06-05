FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavier rain threat this weekend could lead to areas of flooding

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the heaviest rain of the day past us here in Lake Charles for Friday, expect decaying strong thunderstorms over Cameron and SE Texas to send a shield of light rain through the area for most of the evening. If you have outdoor plans, continue to have your rain gear with you at all times. Late tonight, showers should diminish with more firing up overnight into Saturday morning and through most of the day.

Our area is under a Flood Watch through Sunday evening, with the possibility of up to 2 to 4 inches of rain in some locations that at times could fall heavy enough in a short enough period of time to result in some flooding. Temperatures tomorrow will remain in the 70s through the day thanks to the low clouds and rain. Showers and storms look to taper off by Saturday evening only to return again by Sunday morning.

It looks like another very good chance of scattered heavy downpours will continue through most of the day Sunday so again be prepared for the possibility of some area flooding in locations that receive heavy downpours. This stalled pattern is the result of a cut-off stalled upper low pressure over Central Texas that is spawning this seeming never-ending stream of storm complexes that generally evolve over Texas and move into Southwest Louisiana.

This pattern will begin to break somewhat by early next week, although, a surface trough will remain in place Monday and Tuesday leading to another good chance that daytime heating will freely be able to spark scattered thunderstorms, especially by the afternoon. This pattern looks to settle down by the latter part of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.