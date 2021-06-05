50/50 Thursdays
Downtown at Sundown rained out

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown at Sundown was canceled this evening as rain continues to drench Lake Charles.

What seemed like a great evening for live music and food trucks, turned into a washout for the event - forcing vendors to pack up and head home.

“I feel a little upset and disappointed,” Haili Li, Hi-licious Food Truck owner, said.

“Yeah, it is kind of disappointing,” Justina Wolford, creator of Justina Wolford Ceramics, said.

Disappointed is an understatement for hard-working vendors planning to make a profit at the event.

“I am definitely bummed out, but it’s understandable. I mean, we have all had a rough time here lately, so a little bit of patience goes a long way,” Wolford said.

“They put a lot of work into it, but you know, we understand it’s weather,” Haili Li said.

Rain kept local vendor Susan Boyd from the first night of Downtown at Sundown.

“I promised I was going to do it. I came, I set up and now we are going home,” owner of BS Pottery Susan Boyd said.

It seems like one thing after another. The lake area is waterlogged and hoping for a break.

“People here are strong and sturdy, and this community has been through a lot. But i think if there’s any place can rebound from what we have been through in the past year, Lake Charles can,” Boyd said.

The community is encouraged to come out to Live at the Lakefront on June 11, 18 and 25.

