Debris pickup for May flood event begins Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Storm debris has been a big part of everyday life for local residents since the hurricanes. The recent flood only added to an already growing pile of challenges for local residents.

Removal of Hurricane Laura debris was in its final stage when the area was hit with historic rainfall three weeks ago.

”It set us behind at least 2 or 3 weeks. If that May event wouldn’t have happened, we’d be done, we’d wrapped up,” said Calcasieu Engineer and Program Manager Jade Miller.

With about 98 percent of hurricane debris already picked up, the work now begins on the ruins left behind from hundreds of flood-ravaged homes.

”I think we picked up 7 million cubic yards in unincorporated areas, and including the cities, towns, and parishes it’s like 14 million cubic yards,” said Miller.

”It was scary here. I thought we were going to drown because we had so much water in the house. As you can tell, we’ve cleaned out our house,” said Cherryhill Street Resident Fayetta Victor-Pass.

In an effort to provide the affected property owners adequate time to remove flood-damaged items and to expedite a complete single-pass pickup, June 7, 2021, has been established as the deadline for residents to place flood debris near the roadside.

The portions of unincorporated Calcasieu Parish included in this debris removal are shown on the attached map as shaded areas.

May Flood Event Debris Pickup to Begin for Calcasieu Unincorporated Areas on June 7th (Source: KPLC)

Residents who did not experience flooding should not put any additional debris to the road. This debris will be deemed ineligible, and it will be the property owner’s responsibility to remove it out of the Parish’s right of way.

In addition, anyone who does not reside in the defined areas for pickup, but still experienced flood damage, should contact the Parish directly for assistance. Each case will be reviewed, and eligibility will be determined.

Miller says they anticipate this final round of cleanup will go fairly quickly.

”Once we begin picking up, we’re looking at a week or two. It’s going to be a very short pickup. We know there’s a lot of homes flooded, but we’re not anticipating a whole lot of debris,” said Miller.

Since Hurricane Laura, Calcasieu Public Works has completed over 2,000 work orders outside of debris pickup. It’s been a challenging time considering the pandemic and all of mother nature’s bearings on the Lake Area.

”In some circumstances, it’s tough. You hear the sad stories and sometimes you can’t get it. That’s the biggest thing for me, you want to help every single person and do everything you can,” Miller said.

Cities and towns within Calcasieu Parish are on different pickup schedules based on their individual contracts. Residents living inside a city or town within Calcasieu Parish need to get information on debris removal directly from official city or town sources.

Any residents who still may have debris at the roadside related to Hurricane Laura should start a new and separate set of piles for flooding event debris. To expedite the debris pickup process, residents are asked to sort debris using separate piles for vegetation, construction, appliances/white goods, electronics, and hazardous household waste.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury published a chart to help people seperate debris.(CPPJ) ((Source: KPLC))

For all parish debris removal updates, please visit the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Facebook page or the website at calcasieuparish.gov.

Residents requesting debris pickup for the May 2021 Flood Event or who have additional questions for debris in the unincorporated areas of Calcasieu Parish are asked to call the Police Jury’s Engineering & Public Works Division at 337-721-3700.

With the amount of work sometimes outweighing the help, he says being able to reach this final stage of cleanup is a big item to check off the parish’s to-do list.

”We’ve been getting rain way more intense than we have before. We’re seeing a crazy amount of flooding, but we’re doing everything we can do to get everything cleaned up before this hurricane season so we can hopefully have a fresh start.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.