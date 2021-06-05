Crews ignites Tigers offense; LSU staves off elimination

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers staved off elimination with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning by Giovanni DiGiacomo to take a 6-5 win over Central Connecticut State to extend their season for at least one more game.

DIGIACOMO DELIVERS AND THE TIGERS HAVE WALKED IT OFF!!



📺: SECN pic.twitter.com/NJvcML83YX — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 5, 2021

Dylan Crews had a big day at the plate for the Tigers going 3-for-4 including two solo home runs. Crews first home run of the day in broke a 17 inning scoreless streak for the LSU offense.

The Tigers collected 13 hits and scored six runs in the victory over the Blue Devils. LSU had previously been held to just 11 hits in the past two games and were held to just one run.

Relief pitcher Garret Edwards was brilliant for the Tigers holding Central Connecticut to just two hits over five innings, and struck out four batters along the way.

Crews got things started in the bottom of the first inning with his solo shot to left field to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead, Tre’ Morgan would add another run on a RBI single to make it 2-0 after one.

End 1 | Crews Missiles fly in Oregon, too



CCSU - 0

LSU - 2

📺: SECN pic.twitter.com/BubrJ3Z1zG — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 5, 2021

The Blue Devils would answer in the top of the second inning, by putting up five runs against LSU. Matt Bertochi got Central Connecticut on the board with a RBI single to cut the lead to 2-1. Dan Covino would give them their first lead of the game on a two run double to make it 3-2.

Noah Martinez would cap the inning off with a two-run home run to right field to give the Blue Devils a 5-2 lead. However, that lead would be short lived as LSU tied things up in the bottom of the third inning.

Crews got the rally started with a solo home run, his second of the game to left center to make it 5-3. Morgan and Zach Arnold would reach base with singles and then Drew Bianco would tie the game at 5-5 with a two run double to left field.

DC DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/bMhTglZn9s — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 5, 2021

Spidey Senses: Activated@DrewBianco8 gets the 2-RBI double and the Tigers have tied it up! pic.twitter.com/potm0jBiO1 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 5, 2021

In the bottom of the tenth inning DiGiacomo would hit a single up the middle with the bases loaded to give the Tigers their fifth walk-off of the season.

LSU will look to avoid elimination again on Sunday, June 6 as they take on the loser of Oregon and Gonzaga, first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

