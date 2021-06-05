50/50 Thursdays
Chennault International Airshow flights to take off at noon

The Chennault International Airshow is scheduled to take place this weekend.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a Facebook post made Saturday morning, the Chennault International Airshow says the airshow will take place today as flights are scheduled to start at noon.

Per Chennault International Airshow’s 6:30 a.m. statement:

As aviators, we watch the weather every day. Today, we do it with special care.

Gates will open at 10 am today — “rain or shine,” as Airshow Director Mary Jo Bayles reaffirmed on KPLC 7 News on Friday.

Flying is scheduled to start at noon.

Our performers want to fly. We know that you, our spectators, are looking forward to a historic show. Our entire team is prepared, as planned, to carry out a full show as scheduled.

Please note, however, that as we watch the weather throughout the day, we will balance flying opportunities with safety.

That may delay or change parts of today’s schedule. Fans of Chennault International Airshow — and of any airshow — have experienced how weather can lead to changes like that.

We also know some of you are driving several hours to join us, and want to know the status as we start the day.

We want you to know:

—We have top minds and technology following the weather on-site, in real time, for the specific Airshow performance space.

—Should there be any changes, you’ll learn them first on this Facebook page — and from the digital platforms of local news media outlets.

—The gate opens at 10 a.m. this morning. Please travel safely and plan accordingly.

