Beauregard Museum to hold ‘photo scanning’ event on June 8

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Museum says they are holding a photo scanning event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Dry Creek Baptist Camp in the dining hall extension.

The public is invited to share historical photos from their family collections to be scanned and added to the museum’s growing archives collection. Donations of the original photos are not necessary as the museum will just make a digital scan.

The museum says this opportunity will focus on the East Beauregard Community - Dry Creek and Sugartown; however, other scanning events around the parish are planned with dates and locations to be announced soon.

The museum is looking to collect old Dry Creek School photographs and memories as well.

Items scanned on June 8 will be shared with the Dry Creek Baptist Camp to boost the camp’s history and records. The old school was destroyed by a fire in February 2021 and many historical items were lost.

In particular, the museum says they are looking for old school photos, images of old churches, community events, gatherings, homesteads, maps, and pioneer families. You can drop in with your photos and wait a few minutes while they are scanned, or if you cannot attend the event, email your items to eweston@cityofderidder.org.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.