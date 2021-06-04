Two Houston men and juvenile accused of catalytic converter theft

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says two Houston men, along with a juvenile, were arrested on theft charges.

According to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokesperson, on Friday, May 14, sheriff’s office detectives received a report in reference to theft of catalytic converts from a local business in Lake Charles. The victim advised detectives the thefts had been occurring for approximately six months.

Vincent says during the investigation, detectives conducted surveillance at the business and on multiple occasions observed a van with several people inside on the property late at night.

On Wednesday, June 2, deputies located the van in the area of the victim’s business at which time they initiated a traffic stop, according to Vincent.

Vincent says deputies obtained consent to search the van at which time they located two battery-operated reciprocating saws, numerous spare batteries, several new and used blades used for cutting metal, and a hi-lift jack.

During further investigation, Vincent says it was learned the driver and one of the occupants, Infant Medina, 21, and Guillermo Andres-Urbina, 38, both of Houston, TX, were connected to numerous scrap metal tickets, totaling over $232,000 for catalytic converters that had been sold for scrap metal.

Medina and Andres-Urbina, along with a 17-year-old juvenile who was also in the van, were arrested.

Vincent says Medina and Andres-Urbina were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and the juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

They are all charged with criminal trespassing; simple criminal damage to property; and theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000, according to Vincent.

Judge Tony Fazzio set Medina and Andres-Urbina’s bonds at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.