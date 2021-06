Tornado warning issued for Cameron Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service has extended their tornado warning for Cameron Parish until 5:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Cameron Parish, LA until 5:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/PTYs66xeMQ — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) June 4, 2021

Special Marine Warning including the Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM until 6:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Cwo1iV7tAV — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) June 4, 2021

